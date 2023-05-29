HS Turku | A Finnish man is suspected of rape on a Swedish ship

A Finnish man is suspected of rape on Raviristeily.

Baltic Princess a suspected rape took place on the cruise between Friday and Saturday, the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office confirms to HS Turku.

A Raviristeily was organized on the ship during the event, which left Turku for Stockholm on Friday evening and arrived back on Monday.

The prosecutor of the case Leonardo Roseneld The Swedish prosecutor’s office says that the suspect is a Finnish man. The suspect is currently in custody in Stockholm.

“The suspected crime happened early on Saturday,” says Roseneld.

The detention decision must be made by noon on Tuesday.

Roseneld will not comment further on the matter at this stage.

Trotting CruiseN behind is a media personality Jaajo Linnonmaa and ex-snowboarder Janne Korpi. Organized since 2017, the cruise takes thousands of Finns to Stockholm to watch the internationally renowned Elitloppet trot race.

The suspected rape was reported earlier Evening newspaper.

