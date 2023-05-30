HS Turku | A Finnish boater got into trouble in Britain – He got help from Turku

According to the Coast Guard of Western Finland, the rudder of the Finn’s boat was broken, but otherwise both the boat and the boatman were in good condition.

Finn a boater got into trouble early Tuesday morning in Britain and finally got help through the Turku Sea Rescue Center.

The Coast Guard of Western Finland said on Twitter, that a Finn who was traveling alone in a wooden boat got stuck on the Truro River near the harbor town of Falmouth due to low tide. The place is located in the Cornwall region in the southwestern tip of Britain.

Due to the language barrier, the boater contacted the Turku Sea Rescue Center. From there, information about the wreck was passed on to the British Coast Guard.

Finally, the boat of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescue organization reached the Finn when the tide arrived and helped him to the pier.

According to the Coast Guard of Western Finland, the rudder of the Finn’s boat was broken, but otherwise both the boat and the boatman were in good condition.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.