HS Turku | A family with children bought a detached house and everything was supposed to be fine – Then a creaking noise started coming from the roof

According to the nature expert, enormous rodent damage could have occurred during one winter. However, it would have required an “unprecedented number of mice”.

Family with kids bought a detached house in the Turku region in the spring of 2018. The family of six moved into the house built at the end of the 1990s in July of the same year.

A couple of years later, enormous damage caused by rodents was revealed in the house's structures. After the expensive renovation, the family filed a lawsuit against the seller of the house.

The new home should not have major renovation needs. In the condition survey carried out before the sale, no major concerns were found in the house.

The new residents planned to change only the kitchen cabinets first. After that, they thought at some point to dismantle the front air cupboard, but there was no rush.

From the beginning, the new residents could hear the rustling from the roofs. The house located in the forest is bordered by a large agricultural area, so there were naturally rodents on the plot.

Family started renovating the hallway after two years of living in it in the summer of 2020. During the dismantling of the air closet, the first electric wires gnawed by mice were revealed.

The family immediately called the insurance company, where they promised to get a damage surveyor on site.

The roof of the house had to be removed due to the mapping. The surveyor reported that the house's electricity had to be cut off due to the risk of fire.

The family ordered another electrician to the building to investigate the damage.

The damage done by the rodents was so enormous that the residents and electricians believed that they had been caused over several years.

Old mouse poison packages were found in the roof structures, which indicated that the rodent problem in the house had already been known before.

The packages had a price tag from a store that had ceased operations in the town in 2010.

Numerous mummified mouse carcasses were found in the structures. There was rodent urine on the walls and absorbed into the gyproc sheets. There was a centimeter layer of excrement on top of the hot water tank.

During the renovation work, the smell of mice urine was so strong that demolition work could only be done one quarter at a time. After that, the smell penetrated through the respirator.

The electrician who replaced the electricity later said that he had not seen such extensive rodent damage during his career.

During the following months, the interior wall and suspended ceiling coverings had to be removed from the house and all electrical and water lines had to be renewed.

Family complain about the damage to the seller of the house. According to the family, there was an error in the property entitling to a discount, because the seller had not told about the pest observations and the rodent problem.

The seller denied the error.

The seller, who had lived in the house since 2000, had not noticed anything during his stay that would have given him reason to suspect rodent damage. During ownership, the seller did not make any renovations that required the demolition of structures. The building did not have rodent protection, but installing them is not mandatory.

The new residents demand compensation of more than 50,000 euros from the seller.

The seller sought a settlement, but the buyers rejected the settlement offer of 20,000 euros.

Dispute proceeded to the district court of Varsinais-Suomen, which issued a verdict in the case in October. The court decided the case in favor of the seller, because the exact time of the rodent damage could not be determined.

The court heard from two electricians who observed the damage, according to whom the damage was so extensive that it had occurred over several years.

An opposing view was also presented in court. According to the nature expert, a shorter time for the damage to occur could not be ruled out. In order for the damage to have occurred during one winter, the mouse population would have had to have been exceptionally abundant.

According to the expert, there should have been “an incredible number of mice” in the house.

Since the damages could have occurred after the transaction, the fault of the property was not shown. The court rejected the buyers' lawsuit and ordered them to pay the seller's court costs of more than 20,000 euros.

The district court's judgment is not legally binding, as the buyers appealed to the Turku Court of Appeal.

At the same time, they applied to the Court of Appeal to suspend the execution of the district court's judgment.

The Court of Appeal rejected the buyers' claim before Christmas. The Court of Appeal will make a decision on the appeal leave application later.