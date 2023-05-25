HS Turku | A devastating boat accident took the lives of two men on Airisto – The crasher survived with a conditional discharge

The Court of Appeal gave its verdict in August 2019 on the boat accident in Airisto, in which two men died. The motorboat driver neglected to look out and collided with the sailboat at high speed.

Airisto In August 2019, a man who collided with a motor sailing boat with a large motor boat was guilty of grossly endangering traffic safety, two gross misdemeanors and two gross misdemeanors, according to the Helsinki Court of Appeal. He was sentenced to 1.5 years of suspended imprisonment.

The accident happened when the convict was transporting a 15-meter motorboat on Airisto’s back in the Paraine sea area. The driver collided with an 8-meter motor sailing boat, with the result that the man who was the master of the boat and the man on board died. Ilta-Sanomat recently reported that the men were brothers. There were also three people on board the motor sailboat. Among them, the chief’s spouse and 11-year-old daughter at the time of the incident were injured.

Weather it was sunny at the time of the event and visibility was good. The convict drove about 23 knots, or a good 40 kilometers per hour. It is a moderately high speed in water traffic, which, according to the law, requires careful observation at all times. The smaller boat was traveling at about five knots in the crossing channel, i.e. just under 10 kilometers per hour.

The driver of the motorboat has said that the sailboat was apparently stuck in the corner of the pillar of the boat’s windshield, and he did not notice the other boat. When he noticed the other boat at the last moment, about three seconds before the collision, it was already too late.

The Accident Investigation Center evaluated the boat’s structures and found the course of events he described to be probable.

However, the court found that as the master of the boat, he had a duty to know and recognize the risks of his boat’s structures.

According to the law, the master of the second motor-sailboat, which came from the right in the direction of the motor-boat, could trust that the motor-boat would avoid him. And according to the law, the slower boat had no chance to avoid the motorboat.