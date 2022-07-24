HS Turku | A deep mound has been excavated on Kakolanmäki, where the luxury spa for adults to be built has been quickly delayed – HS asked when it will be possible to embrace the pools and have a snow shower

During the Corona period, the site of Kakola spa was closed for almost a year. Should be ready soon.

Kakolanmäki in Turku a seven and a half meter deep pit has been dug into the rock, with pools, saunas and snow showers.

The underground bathing facility was supposed to be completed at the turn of 2020 and 2021, but the construction work is still in progress. HS called and asked when the spa opens.

“This is a spa, not a spa,” says Kiinteistöneuvos, chairman of the board of the Kakola companies that own the place Olli Ojala.

He promises that Kakola spa will open this year, but he does not have an exact opening date to give.

“That’s the big problem here. We have 98 percent of the supplies already within Finland’s borders, but there is a dire shortage of skilled tilers. However, the intention is to open this year. We have to. I can’t say whether it will be close to Christmas or whether we will be able to open the doors in November.”

The delay is due to the coronavirus pandemic. The construction site was closed for almost a year because, according to Ojala, it made no sense to open a spa amid restrictions. It would not have been financially viable.

Ojala likes spas as a bit of an old thing and aimed at families with children. Because of this, he repeatedly emphasizes that Kakola spa is not a spa. This is despite the fact that the English word spa translates into Finnish spa.

“There will be an age limit for us. It hasn’t been decided exactly yet, but 20 something. This is intended for the well-being of adults.”

Exceptions are made for groups and customers of the Kakola Hotel. In this case, adults are allowed to take children with them on certain days and times.

“However, children must follow the behavior guidelines intended for adults. The spa is meant to be calm and relaxing,” says Ojala.

Jacuzzis have also been left out, because they hold too much heat. The 1,600 square meter area available to customers has a mineral pool, a salt pool, and cold and hot pools. There will be five saunas, but only three will be available to everyone. It’s about mixed saunas, where guests sit on platforms in bathing suits.

According to Ojala, you can find Finland’s only snow shower in the shower world.

“It’s going to snow. No hail or anything, just snow.”

The entire spa is a serving area. According to Ojala, refreshments can also be enjoyed in saunas. There will be a drink bar at the end of the mineral pool, which will serve drinks into the pool.

All payments are made with wristbands.

According to real estate consultant Olli Ojala, the spa offers luxury and pampering for adults. Kakolanruusu restaurant provides food and drink services.

More than 200 customers can be accommodated at one time.

“The idea is that for the basic price you can spend three hours in the spa. The basic price includes the use of the pools, shower world and three saunas,” says Ojala.

The price of the basic ticket varies on different days and times. Ojala estimates the price to be somewhere between 30 and 40 euros.

Ojala does not want to reveal the exact price tag for building the spa.

“Quite many millions. It’s expensive, shockingly expensive.”

Kakolanmäki has been in a major upheaval in recent years. There used to be prisons on the hill, where a hotel and residential apartments have now been built. There is also a bakery, a brewery and other businesses on the hill. The funicular transports people up and down the hill.

Kakola’s transformation has been carried out by Kakola companies piloted by Ojala, who bought the old prison area and renovated it. It is a family business, which includes Ojala’s wife and children.

“The hotel property belongs to our group, as does the spa and all business premises in Kakolanmäki. The apartments have mostly been sold,” says Ojala.

He describes the transformation of the hill as an absurd project, but he is satisfied with the end result.

“This has been the craziness of our family.”

The atmosphere of the Archipelago Sea is aimed at the interiors.

