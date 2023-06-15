HS Turku | A contact-avoiding robot brings groceries home in an hour – This is how the service works

In Turku, it will soon be possible to order groceries home with robot delivery. The knee-high robots move along light traffic lanes and can carry two grocery bags of shopping.

Point in Turku can order groceries home with robot delivery.

Turku Osuuskauppa and transport robot manufacturer Starship have signed a long-term cooperation agreement.

Team leader Arttu Parkkinen Turku Osuuskaupsta says that the device transports groceries home in practically an hour.

“It’s a knee-high, six-wheeled moving box weighing several tens of kilograms. A very likeable little device,” says Parkkinen.

He himself got to try out the robot transport in the morning and describes the experience as fun.

In the beginning robots move in the area of ​​Turku city center, Linnanfält, Martin, Yliopistonmäki and Numme. Purchases are collected from Sale stores, and the delivery area is a few kilometers from the store.

You can’t make an order so that you order the delivery in the morning and the robot brings the shopping in the evening.

“For that, there are home deliveries by other means. Robot deliveries are express deliveries,” says Parkkinen.

The order is practically immediately collected, and the robot transports the purchases as quickly as possible.

“An hour is our basic promise,” says Parkkinen.

Transportation can only be ordered if there are enough robots available. If there is a traffic jam, you have to wait. The order is made in the S-kaupat mobile application, through which you can follow the robot’s journey in real time.

The robot can only carry small purchases, two grocery bags or purchases weighing nine kilograms.

The robots have sensor technology and cameras with which they monitor their surroundings and detect obstacles.

If everything is going as planned, the robots will be ready for traffic already on Thursday, says Parkkinen.

You can choose the pick-up location yourself.

“It has to be an area where the robot can deliver,” says Parkkinen.

He says that, for example, the robot does not necessarily enter the courtyards of houses at all, but rather stays on the street a short distance away. The robot moves along light traffic lanes.

“If somewhere there is only a highway, the robot basically doesn’t want to go there.”

According to him, for example, the cobbled streets of Port Arthur or Portsa should not cause problems for the robot.

The customer acknowledges via the application that the robot has arrived. It unlocks the cover and you can get the purchases for yourself.

A robot the maximum speed is five kilometers per hour. According to Parkkinen, robots avoid contact.

“The robot should not be an aggressive crosser, but very sympathetic. It’s better to give space than to take.”

He says the robots have sensor technology and cameras to monitor their surroundings and detect obstacles.

“They stop, go around and make room for others.”

However, people monitor the robots’ actions and can take control if necessary.

Last year there was news about transport robots that got stuck at traffic lights in Espoowhen no one was pressing the traffic light button.

According to Parkkinen, such a situation should not occur in Turku, because today the robot can communicate with traffic lights.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.