HS Turku | A car collided with a wolf in Masku, the injured animal is being searched for

An injured wolf can be dangerous and should not be approached, says the Southwestern Finland police on Twitter.

Car ran into a wolf in Masku on Saturday, the Southwest Finland police informs on their Twitter account.

The animal was injured in the collision and fled the scene. The Game Management Association provides official assistance to the police and tracks down the animal.

An injured large beast can be unpredictable and dangerous when confronted, the police remind. The animal should not be approached, but observations should be reported to the emergency center.