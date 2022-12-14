HS Turku | A billion-euro giant is being built in Turku, next to which the Titanic is a small port – This is how a giant shipping company pumps money into the city

An authoritative group of shipyard people and decision-makers arrived at the Turku shipyard on Tuesday. In a surreptitiously marketed event, the Finnish government, the Turku shipyard and the Royal Caribbean shipping company signed a declaration of cooperation.

Turku an exceptionally significant group of influencers of the Finnish shipyard industry gathered at the shipyard on Monday afternoon. A few media were also asked to follow the event. The incident was shrouded in secrecy, as what the meeting was about was only revealed on the spot.

The CEO of Turku Shipyard as representatives of the owner family of Turku Shipyard were waiting at the shipyard’s low headquarters Tim Meyerthe CEO of his brother Meyer Werft Jan Meyer and their father, Meyer Turku’s chairman of the board Bernard Meyer.

CEO Tim Meyer tells mayor Minna Arvelle about the ship under construction. On the left is Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä.

The CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, the world’s largest cruise line company, had arrived from Florida Jason Liberty under. The Americans were all smiles despite the biting rain and snow.

The Finnish state was represented there by the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) and the mayor of the city of Turku Minna Arve (cook).

Before announcement Tim Meyer led a group of thirty invited guests to get to know the ship under construction at the shipyard.

Icon of the Seas photographed in November.

The Icon of the Seas, which was launched from the dry dock last week, will be the largest cruise ship in the world upon completion. A huge amount of different entertainment is planned for the ship, such as the world’s largest floating sea park.

Jason Liberty described to the guests what types of water elements and acrobatic performances can be accommodated in the AquaDome theater being built in the back of the ship. A five-story high waterfall rises in the middle of the theater.

Managing Director Jason Liberty presents the giant theater coming on the ship to Minister of Economy Mika Lintilä.

The ship is 365 meters long, almost 50 meters wide and can accommodate up to 7,600 passengers. For example, perhaps the most famous giant cruise ship in history, Titanic, was almost 270 meters long.

The ship is supposed to be completed by the end of next year. The construction schedule is so tight that the work on the ship was not interrupted even for the time the invited guests got to know each other. Jason Liberty and Tim Meyer had to talk over the sound of machinery while guests dodged welding sparks.

CEO Jason Liberty.

The media was asked not to photograph the structures of the ship under construction, and no wonder.

The ship is a huge construction site, and its premises are still far from the shiny surfaced party facilities in the introductory video, which you will enjoy during the next year.

Watch an introductory video about Icon of the Seas:

Round after, the group moved to the shipyard’s office for the official part.

The reason for organizing the event was not, for example, the announcement of a new ship order.

The shipyard doesn’t need one in this situation, because Meyer Turku is building three Icon class vessels for Royal Caribbean. The second vessel will be completed in 2025 and the third in 2026.

According to estimates, the price tag for one ship will be well over a billion euros.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä gets to know the cruise ship under construction.

Reason the event was the signing of the declaration of cooperation.

The Finnish government, Meyer Turku and Royal Caribbean want to strengthen the development of the Finnish maritime cluster, sustainable shipping and shipbuilding.

Royal Caribbean has been ordering ships from Finland for almost 30 years. In Turku, more than 20 ships have been completed for the shipping company since 1995.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä signs the cooperation agreement. On the left is CEO Tim Meyer and on the right is CEO Jason Liberty.

What is the need for a declaration?

Liberty, CEO of Royal Caribbean, said that the pandemic period has been challenging for the shipping industry. The company’s goal is ships that comply with sustainable development. Icon of the Seas is the shipping company’s first cruise ship that uses liquefied natural gas LNG.

The shipyard in Turku can offer the best resources for building carbon-neutral ships.

“We are very committed to the Finnish maritime industry cluster,” Liberty assured.

The maritime industry cluster refers to the Finnish maritime industry, ports and shipping companies.

Almost 1,800 maritime industry companies operate in Finland, employing approximately 40,000 people and whose turnover was 1.7 billion euros.

The government the motive for the declaration of cooperation is related to the big change in shipping, which is affected by both stricter emission regulations and consumers’ demand for carbon neutrality.

The statement is a continuation of the ministry’s last year’s report on the situation and future of the domestic maritime industry. According to it, the development of the maritime industry looks promising if and when companies specialize in more demanding technologies and more complex ships.

Minister of Economic Affairs Lintilä said that the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs aims to act as an enabler of the corporate finance sector.

For example, Business Finland is now prepared to finance projects that support maritime transport’s climate goals with millions of euros.

At the beginning of the year, Meyer Turku was selected to participate in Business Finland’s financing program for locomotive companies and ecosystems.

The purpose of the shipyard is Meyer Turku’s goal is to develop a climate-neutral cruise ship concept by 2025. Shipbuilding at the shipyard is supposed to be carbon dioxide neutral by 2020.

Lintilä emphasized the importance of the shipyard for both the Turku region and the entire country. Icon of the Seas offers more than ten thousand person-years worth of work.

“Signing the declaration shows a strong commitment from both Meyer and Royal Caribbean. The world’s second largest cruise line is clearly signaling that it wants to continue to build their cruise ships here.”, Lintilä was happy.

The minister also emphasized the other national importance of the shipyard industry. In Sweden, at one time, the entire shipyard industry was brought down. In Finland, it is still possible to build ships that are important to society.

Two new multipurpose vessels are being built for the border guard in Turku. The Defense Forces have again ordered four multipurpose corvettes from the Rauma shipyard.

The financial difficulties of the Rauma shipyard have raised the question of the schedule for the delivery of warships. The new squadron is supposed to be commissioned in 2028. Could cooperation between the Turku and Rauma shipyards ease the situation?

“Of course we are concerned about the situation at the Rauma shipyard, because it is the only Finnish-owned shipyard. In this situation, the state has an interest in increasing cooperation between shipyards, and the state is also happy to help. But the state is not going to become the shipyard owner”, Lintilä acknowledged