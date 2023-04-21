HS Turku | A 22-year-old woman drove at breakneck speed on purpose into a guardrail – Brain damage to the onlooker

The court sentenced the woman who collapsed while drunk to a suspended sentence. The intentional collision caused serious injuries to the passenger of the other car

Real Finland the district court has sentenced a 22-year-old woman to one year of suspended imprisonment for aggravated drunk driving, aggravated endangering traffic safety and aggravated injury. In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered the woman to do 30 hours of community service.

A woman born in 2000 drove a car drunk in July of last year. He was proceeding from the direction of Turku on the Naantalintie towards Naantali, when he intentionally ran into the curb between the lanes at the Ihalantie junction.

The car he was driving was thrown into the oncoming lane and hit another car. The collision was so strong that the cars stopped only about a hundred meters away from the collision site.

There was a speed limit of 60 km/h at the venue. According to the court, the woman was driving at a considerable speed at the time of the collision.

In the upcoming the man who was a passenger in the car was seriously injured and he received, among other things, a mild brain injury. The man told the court in April that he suffered for several months from the injuries caused by the collision.

The woman’s blood alcohol concentration was measured at 1.76 parts per thousand.

In court, the woman admitted the charges. According to the court, the woman’s act was so serious that a fine is not a sufficient punishment.

Consequently, the woman received a one-year suspended sentence and community service. The court ordered the woman to pay, among other things, compensation for pain and suffering as well as permanent cosmetic damage of around 4,000 euros.

The reason for the woman’s actions is not clear from the verdict.

The judgment is not binding.

