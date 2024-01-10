Thursday, January 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | 16-year-old hockey player Malik Hussein has to endure constant racism – Adults shout the n-word on the side of the field

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | 16-year-old hockey player Malik Hussein has to endure constant racism – Adults shout the n-word on the side of the field

It is difficult to attract young people with an immigrant background to ice hockey. The matter is not made easier by racism, which other teams and even adults are guilty of, says the executive director of TPS juniors.

Skating school students have gathered at the edge of the puck rink on Sunday evening. The match on the second field has been slightly delayed, so the boys have to wait a quarter of an hour.

The family backgrounds of those who came are diverse: India, China, Ukraine, Albania. Some have relatives in the Middle East and African countries. The boys are impatient with the team's godfather Malik Hussein16, around.

#Turku #16yearold #hockey #player #Malik #Hussein #endure #constant #racism #Adults #shout #nword #side #field

See also  Russia | Russian opposition activist Yevgeni Roizman was released on limited freedom
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fifa imposes sanctions for riots in Brazil vs. Argentina at the Maracana

Fifa imposes sanctions for riots in Brazil vs. Argentina at the Maracana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result