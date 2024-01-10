HS Turku | 16-year-old hockey player Malik Hussein has to endure constant racism – Adults shout the n-word on the side of the field

It is difficult to attract young people with an immigrant background to ice hockey. The matter is not made easier by racism, which other teams and even adults are guilty of, says the executive director of TPS juniors.

Skating school students have gathered at the edge of the puck rink on Sunday evening. The match on the second field has been slightly delayed, so the boys have to wait a quarter of an hour.

The family backgrounds of those who came are diverse: India, China, Ukraine, Albania. Some have relatives in the Middle East and African countries. The boys are impatient with the team's godfather Malik Hussein16, around.