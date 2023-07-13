HS Turku | 15 years ago, an animal whose vocalization sounds like a burp was found on the island – then it started to spread rapidly

The food frog is a harmful alien species. Its sound can mask the spawning noise of domestic species below and prevent pairing.

Food frog has quickly taken over the ponds of the Turku region.

It is a loud purr, whose vocalization has been compared to a big man burping and pulling a comb against the edge of a table.

“But the sound is louder than the comb,” says University Researcher of the Biodiversity Unit of the University of Turku Kari Kaunisto.

According to Kaunisto, when a chorus of food frog dogs performs a concert by the water in the evening, the sound covers even the songs of the birds.

He knows what he’s talking about. Kaunisto has been following the invasion of Finland by food frogs for years in addition to his other work, and was listening to their first croaking in Turku in 2008. That’s when this harmful alien species was found on the island of Ruissalo.

It was reportedly the first observation in Finland.

“Back then it was just an exotic bang.”

Now the situation is different.

About In 15 years, the food frog has spread all over the province of Varsinais-Suomi. Alien species on the observation map there are almost a hundred observations of that in the Turku region. According to Kaunisto, this is just the tip of the iceberg, although not all observations are confirmed.

“It’s probably already in hundreds of ponds. There can be hundreds, if not even a few thousand frogs in one pond,” says Kaunisto.

Removing the food frog from the Finnish nature is practically impossible nowadays. Catching even a few individuals can be difficult.

“If there are osman coils or a dense knot, you can’t catch them there with a wound. Large splashes can be 10 centimeters, i.e. the size of a fist. They quickly jump into the pond, swim to the bottom and stay there for a long time,” says Kaunisto.

Young frogs are also nimble.

“One time in the Järvelä wetland, several small green frogs, probably food frogs, ran away from under every step of a wading boot,” says Kaunisto, referring to the wetland area on the border between Kaarina and Lieto.

Loud the food frog is a problem for the brown and cloaked frogs that are part of Finnish nature.

“The sound is so strong that it can interfere with the mating of native frog species,” Kaunisto says.

The sound of food frogs can therefore cover the croaking of quieter brown and cloaked frogs. If spawning is successful, the food frog can eat the tadpoles of these native frog species.

The food frog belongs to the green frogs, which, according to Kaunisto, are known to spread a fungal disease called chytridiomycosis.

“It has killed a lot of amphibians worldwide, especially in Central and South America and Australia. It has driven species to extinction,” says Kaunisto.

The fear is that the food frog could cause harm to other amphibians in Finland.

As an animal the food frog is a special case.

It is not its own species, but a cross between two frog species. Food frogs are created when a bullfrog and a little green frog breed together. They are also harmful alien species in Finland and belong to green frogs.

Food frogs cannot breed with each other, but instead they can breed with both the bullfrog and the little green frog. This method of reproduction has a scientific name: hybridogenesis.

It is thought that the food frogs in the Turku region reproduce with the little green frogs. According to Kaunisto, there is no complete certainty about this, because genetic research data on Finnish green frogs is not available, at least not yet. However, there have been no reliable sightings of roaring frogs in Finland for a long time. The species was discovered in Finland at the end of the 1930s, but it is said to have already disappeared by the 1960s, according to the alien species website maintained by the Finnish Natural Resources Agency (Luke).

Food frogs and little green frogs resemble each other. However, the vocal folds of the food frog are usually gray or off-white. According to Kaunisto, the vocal folds of the little green frog are mostly pure white. The croaking of the little green frog is also quieter than that of the food frog.

Food frogs the way to Finland’s nature is obscured.

One of the most likely explanations is the spread of the animal along with the ballast water of large ships. According to Kaunisto, this would be indicated by the Ruissalo observation site. The port of Turku is next to it.

There is also the possibility that the food frog has been released into the wild from an aquarium or terrarium.

According to Kaunisto, there is also an argument about the possibility that the food frog would have spread to Finland with its own flippers. However, Kaunisto believes that the spread is based on human activity – intentional or unintentional.

It is clear to him that the food frog could not have spread so quickly in the ponds of Varsinais Suomi by jumping.

“It is very likely that there was a bucket man or woman in the background. Maybe even more. It’s just very difficult to prove that.”

Regulated as a nationally invasive alien species. Import, possession, breeding, transport and release into the environment is prohibited. Alien species means a species that has spread from its natural range to a new place with humans. A food frog is also called an edible frog. Finnish food frogs possibly originate from the southernmost parts of the Baltic Sea. It is a cross between a bullfrog and a little green frog. Food frogs, bullfrogs and little green frogs have been reported to the non-native species observation map in Finland. There is no information about the complete certainty of all observations. According to the Vieraslajit website, for example, sightings of bullfrogs have not been unequivocally verified as correct. Regarding food frogs, it is said that by 2013 they had been found in around 50 ponds in the area from Naantali to Paimio and Vahdo to Kaarina. Source: Vieraslajit.fi

