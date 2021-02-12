No Result
HS Trimming Tips Vuvuzela plays the prelude in Pori

February 12, 2021
The ferocious Morison (item 6) feels like he is downright overturning his opponent with intact runs.

Vuvuzela (item 1) is a much better mare than her recent results. The second time, it galloped out of victory and last time it was left in the bag. Pori’s long journey is Plussa and Mandolino’s daughter is worth taking on the patch.

The Credit To Love (item 2) winning streak broke in Vermo with boots on. The answer was good and the journey became difficult. Silver was not a shame. Now as the bar falls, a return to the gold standard is likely. Anne Kankaan coach is fit for sure.

The ferocious Morison (item 6) feels like he is downright overturning his opponent with intact runs. On the second occasion, the Flash was ahead, but Morison then gave a considerable credit on the gallows.

Ravilla Chip Juutinen the eye blade hardly gets any resistance in Pori, although Sheikh’s strong rising condition is worth noting.

Toto75 round 6 Pori, HS hint system:

1st exit: 2,3,8 (11,1)

2nd departure: 10 (4.9)

Output 3: 6,2,4,3 (10,15)

Output 4: 4,10,2 (3,1)

Start 5: 14,7,12,1,2,16,8 (6,9)

6th Departure: 6 (4.1)

7th exit: 11.4.1 (3.12)

EUR 37.80. Spare horses in brackets. Game time ends on Saturday (February 13) at 3 p.m.

Kari Linna

