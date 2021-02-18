HS Trimming Tips Mikkeli is dominated by the King of Savon

The second peak of HS is Mr Big Star, who has risen to a great blow.

In raves the lead is half the profit. A particularly big advantage of the bow is on the rounder track with a short finish line.

Savon Kingi (destination 3) would be a big favorite anyway, but in Mikkeli it also benefits from the track profile. Jukka Torvinen rumbles its standard drive to the spike, from where the pole machine is really strong. Sure.

The second peak of HS is Mr Big Star (target 4), who has risen to a great blow. The second track is optimal for a fast starter. It allows the computer to be driven with precision To Santtu Raitala a wide variety of tactics.

The idea for the tour is the Son of Veeran (item 6). In its previous T75 races in Teivo and Pori, it competed higher than the series. In them, resistance was the strongest possible, starting with Morison and Kartier. Now in a more suitable task, the stallion is fighting for the top spots.

Toto75 round 7 Mikkeli, HS hint system:

1st exit: 8,12.3 (9.5)

2nd start: 9.3.8 (2.6)

3rd Departure: 6 (12.8)

4th exit: 2 (1.6)

5th output: 10,14,13,12 (7,5)

Start 6: 10,6,4,3,9 (8,11)

Output 7: 10,1,2,3,8,4 (11,5)

54 euros. Spare horses in brackets. Game time ends on Saturday (February 20) at 3 p.m..

Kari Linna