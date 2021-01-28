HS Trimming Tips Might Be Romeo’s turn to succeed

In the final, Dzingel may manage to stumble from the pile to escape.

Last during the week HS redeemed 519 euros. Let’s now try an even bigger fish with bold choices. Might Be Romeo (item 5) is not the hottest favorite, but still a potential winner. Pinja Kalenius the caretaker has presented model draws in the two most recent. Now, from more favorable starting pits, a similar performance can know the profit. Idea sure!

Our second spike, Astrum (Target 3), is hunting for the fifth consecutive full hit. It has a great seam from the glorious place.

In the final, Dzingel may manage to stumble from the pile to escape. Let’s take Ville Mikkanen three guys for driving. The starling horse is Teppo Tuisku. The stroller of a talented and hard-going goer gets up as a reinforcement Hannu Torvinen. That’s a big plus. The sled should be quoted in time.

Toto75 Round 4 Helsinki, HS’s tip system:

1st exit: 1,3,6,10 (11,9)

2nd output: 3,2,4,11,1,9,12 (8,5)

3rd Output: 2 (3.4)

4th exit: 10,5,1,4 (3.7)

5th Output: 3.2 (9.10)

6th start: 5 12.2)

Output 7: 2,13,11,1 (10,14)

EUR 44.80. Spare horses in brackets. Game time ends on Saturday (January 30) at 3 p.m.