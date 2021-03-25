HS Trimming Tips For Superpo, Parvelan Retu opens its season in Tampere

Gallop is the only obstacle to Superpole’s victory on Saturday.

Even Parvelan Retu (target 1), who has won 25 races 25 times in his career, is a solid star on Saturday. When returning from the winter break, the stallion may be under pressure to be trapped, but the gallop it may cause is then the only obstacle to victory.

Opponents on the line Petri Laine the blade of eye has humbled me as I come and many times.

HVTuuri (item 5) lost in Kouvola only to the first series Lissu Eerik and Pyörylä’s Baron. Now, among our own, we believe the stallion will brighten bronze into gold.

The bow run looms, as does our third sure Le Gros Bill (item 6). It started the season with a convincing pole in Kuopio. Luck has provided Krista Skutnabbin for caregivers again a favorable seam to dominate the tip from start to finish.

Toto75 Round 12 Tampere, HS’s tip system:

1st departure: 8 (6.1)

2nd departure: 3.7 (11.2)

3rd output: 8,12,15,14,16,7,1,10 (4,2)

Start 4: 6,1,3,2,8,7 (15,5)

5th Departure: 6 (5.1)

6th Departure: 1 (9.11)

Output 7: 3,1,5,2,6,7,14,4,13 (15,8)

EUR 43.20. Spare horses in brackets. Game time ends on Saturday (March 27) at 3 p.m.