HS Trimming Tips Bansky has an idea for the first round of Toto 75 of the year

Bansky made a wild run in the rock-hard Kuopio T75 final when it rose to fifth after the starting shot.

Of the year the first round of Toto75 will be staged in Vermo. HS relies on two cucumbers. Astrum is the third most popular favorite in the top spot. The driver gets stronger Ari Moilaseen, in whose hands the rune has a seam to scratch the spike. The son of Lexus Font, who is approaching that top condition, would be really strong. The five-year-old, who last found a shaking tone in Teivo, stylized the bow best.

Bansky (item 5) is a bolder lift to the spike. Now could be the turn of the win then mid-September. The mare made a wild run in the rock hard Kuopio T75 final. It rose to fifth after the starting shot, and was left with only two tenths of the pole machine Joseph Boko.

In Vermo, there are only girl horses on the line, so Jukka Torvinen the vehicle rises from the back row even to a near profit.

Toto75 Round 1 Helsinki, HS’s tip system:

1st output: 2.5 (6.1)

2nd output: 7.4.3 (1.9)

3rd output: 2 (4.6)

4th output: 6,4,5,9,7 (1,3)

5th output: 9 (6.2)

6th output: 4,1,6 (3,11)

7th output: 15,9,12,6,11,8,16,4,2,7,5 (3,10)

EUR 49.50. Spare horses in brackets. Game time ends on Saturday at 3 p.m.