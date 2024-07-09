HS Tornionjoki | Salmon are running out in Lapland, the locals are afraid – “Maybe next summer there will be no business”

Matti Myllykangas, from Muonio, no longer goes to Muonionjoki to catch salmon before Midsummer. Many other salmon fishermen’s boats were also in storage as mid-June approached.

The summer salmon fishing season has been shortened by a week on both ends of Finland’s most important salmon river. The seasonal catch is recommended to be “at most one salmon” per fisherman. Tornion-Muonionjoki’s salmon situation arouses emotions on the riverside.

Tornion-Muonionjoki the salmon season has already continued for a week by the middle of June. Muoniolainen Matti Myllykankaan the boat is still bobbing among the other boats in the mosquito-filled boathouse near the church village of Muonio.

“Before Midsummer, it is no longer important to visit the river. The rise of the salmon has been delayed”, laments Myllykangas.