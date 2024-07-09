Tuesday, July 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Tornionjoki | Salmon are running out in Lapland, the locals are afraid – “Maybe next summer there will be no business”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Tornionjoki | Salmon are running out in Lapland, the locals are afraid – “Maybe next summer there will be no business”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Matti Myllykangas, from Muonio, no longer goes to Muonionjoki to catch salmon before Midsummer. Many other salmon fishermen’s boats were also in storage as mid-June approached. Picture: Otto Ponto

The summer salmon fishing season has been shortened by a week on both ends of Finland’s most important salmon river. The seasonal catch is recommended to be “at most one salmon” per fisherman. Tornion-Muonionjoki’s salmon situation arouses emotions on the riverside.

Tornion-Muonionjoki the salmon season has already continued for a week by the middle of June. Muoniolainen Matti Myllykankaan the boat is still bobbing among the other boats in the mosquito-filled boathouse near the church village of Muonio.

“Before Midsummer, it is no longer important to visit the river. The rise of the salmon has been delayed”, laments Myllykangas.

#Tornionjoki #Salmon #running #Lapland #locals #afraid #summer #business

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hamilton Breaks Another Taboo, Talks About Mental Health in F1 | FormulaPassion.it

Hamilton Breaks Another Taboo, Talks About Mental Health in F1 | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]