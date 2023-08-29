HS Töölö | “After all, it was a landmark in the area” – Töölölä’s housing association mourns the wall vine collapsed by the rain

The 25-year-old wild vine collapsed during Monday’s storm.

Helsinki Decorated the wall of an apartment building on Kivelänkatu in Töölö for decades wild wine went down on monday afternoon.

The wild wine, the height and width of the entire house, was known as a landmark in the area. Villiviini attracted attention especially in autumn, when it turned from crimson tones to scarlet red.

HS visited the housing company on Tuesday. The collapse of a well-known climbing plant upset the residents of the house.

“After all, it was a landmark of the area”, says the resident on the first floor of the house Irja Parkkinen remembers.

In a house resident since 1992 Jari Kajas was sitting in his study when he heard a loud bang. At the same time, he noticed the wild wine peeling down the surface of the house.

“It was about four o’clock in the afternoon when I wondered where the sound was coming from. I turned my head towards the window when I saw the wild wine falling. It then collapsed pretty quickly,” says Kajas.

Kajas went into the yard to see what kind of damage the fall had caused to the house. Fortunately for the residents, however, major damage was avoided. Only one of the house’s flagpoles broke from the weight of the creeper.

The house’s plastering done in 1934 had completely survived the collapse.

“It doesn’t show any kind of damage,” says Kajas.

The housing association has never considered giving up wild wine, and there has been no fear of it corroding the surface of the house, the residents say.

Also Irja Parkkinen was at home when the wild wine rolled down in its entirety. The wild wine was collected directly under Parkkinen’s window.

“It came from there pretty nicely,” says Parkkinen.

The board members of the housing company informed the maintenance company about the collapse of wild wine.

“They arrived in the evening to fix the vines on the edge of the house,” says Parkkinen.

Wild wine had time to grow along the plaster of the house for 25 years. It clung to the surface plaster with small growths, which eventually gave way with the wind. The amount of rain also increased the weight of the creeper, which could contribute to the plant falling.

For a few years, Kajas had already suspected that the vines would collapse in the near future. The plant had managed to grow up to the ceiling line, where it was no longer able to cling to the same way it did to the plaster of the wall.

“I thought that a strong autumn storm would knock the plant down at some point.”

The last time wild wine fell in the same way in the 1990s, Kajas recalls. Even then, he saw how the vegetation fell to the ground as a result of the storm.

“Now I got to witness a rare incident for the second time,” says Kajas.

In the previous one once the vine was cut off from the root and the rest was destroyed.

The same is likely to happen this time as well.

The rhizome of the wild wine is left in the ground so that it can grow a new vine on the surface of the house. However, you have to wait a while for the vine to grow.

Last time, the vigorous rhizome grew a new vine to the surface of the house in about a decade, Kajas recalls.

“In five years it reached about halfway, and in ten years almost to the ceiling,” says Kajas.

Wild wine the collapse attracted the attention of the residents of the area. On Tuesday morning, a steady stream of residents of the area passed in front of the house, who came to photograph and watch what happened.

“This is terribly sad,” thought the lady who was passing by.

Kajas and Parkkinen will also miss the eye of the house. Some of the residents had let the plant grow branches in front of their windows as well. Especially in these apartments, the change is also significant in the interior.

One of these apartments is Kajas’ home. Villiviini had grown its branches especially in front of the window of his study. In the summer, the wild wine provided a nice shade and kept the heat away.

“The light filtered through the leaves beautifully into the room. Now we have to wait a while again for that.”