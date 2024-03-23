HS Tl. To touch | There is one municipality in Finland that doesn't even know how to pronounce its name properly

The name of a small Finnish municipality causes confusion. The municipal director Henri Partanen says that he can explain the name constantly.

In actual Finland is a municipality whose name causes confusion.

Should it be spelled Koski, Koski Tl or Tl. Rapids? The municipality itself uses the format “Kosken Tl municipality” on its website.

Pikkukunta is located about an hour's drive from Turku. The abbreviation in the name of the municipality refers to the former county of Turku.