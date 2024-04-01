HS Tl. To touch | There is a school in real Finland where the food tastes better than anywhere else – This is how the trick is done

Tbsp. In Košice, middle school students like school food better than in other municipalities. HS visited the school to ask what the secret of tasty school food is.

In actual Finland is a middle school where the school food tastes better to the students than elsewhere in Finland.

Tbsp. Koski, or Koski of Turku county, got best results In the 2023 school health survey of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), how well students ate school food. In addition, more than 70 percent of the middle school students who responded to the survey are in Koski was of the opinionthat the school lunch tastes good.

There are less than 200 students in the upper secondary school in the Koski region. The average group size at the moment is about 15 students.

Principal Jouni Karvonen says that the students have never had to be forced to eat.

“In my opinion, praise is much better than flattery or threats. You can't force anyone to eat,” he says.

In Karvonen's opinion, three basic things must be taken into account when eating: there must be enough food, it must taste good and be of good quality, and there must be enough time to eat. Lunchtime for middle schoolers lasts 30–45 minutes.

“You can always get more food,” says Karvonen.

Principal Jouni Karvonen says that queuing does not take time, because meals are staggered by teaching group.

Certain restrictions have been set to prevent loss. It may be that you can take ten meatballs on your plate at a time, but when you have eaten them all, you can ask for more.

“You don't put 20 meatballs on a plate and throw eight in the trash,” says Karvonen.

The teachers go to eat with the students. The headmaster believes that the example of adults influences that school food is viewed positively.

At school “just plain basic food” is offered.

“We don't play around with kitchens from different countries or anything else. We offer ordinary tasty home-cooked food,” says Karvonen.

On the day of the interview, the food was steak and potatoes.

Oskari Entonen (front left), Linnea Entonen and Leonardo Lehtimäki (front right) dining. Among the ninth graders interviewed by HS, the favorite foods at school are tortillas and nuggets.

On the day of the interview, the food is palapasti. Ninth graders Oskari Entonen and Leonardo Lehtimäki say they eat school lunch every day.

Why?

“The food is good and free. You have to grow”, says Lehtimäki.

Middle school students are not allowed to leave the school grounds during breaks.

“You don't want to go to the store if you don't have to, and it's forbidden,” says Entonen.

However, the journey to the store is several hundred meters.

Foods is prepared on site at the school by its own staff.

Nutrition and cleaning service supervisor Kirsi Jokela says that popular dishes are, for example, barley porridge with juice soup, oven sausage with mashed potatoes, spinach leaves and chicken pasta casserole.

The school offers a vegetarian option every day. Now a vegetarian lasagna has entered the list, which is offered to everyone.

The upper secondary school in the Koski region has students from Koski, Marttila, Loimaa and Salo. The picture shows Oskari Entonen and Miisa Ali-Eskola.

What does Jokela think is the secret of tasty school food?

“That we use fresh domestic ingredients and make food that the students like.”

Although there are precise instructions for making the dishes, the food is always tasted by more than one cook.

In addition, the students' wishes are asked. For example, temptation foods have been reduced because they are not to the students' liking.

The school occasionally offers, for example, tortillas and nuggets. Valentine's Day is hamburger day. Sometimes there is also a dessert, for example laskais buns when you are a lasika woman.

If at school it is noticed that a student is not eating, he is asked what is the reason and we talk to him about the importance of school food. School health care or guardians can also be contacted.

Karvonen is satisfied with the school's results in the school health survey. He states that in many other schools the results were wild.

According to the 2023 school health survey, only 6.5 percent of the 8th and 9th graders in Kosk do not eat school lunch every day. For comparison, in Turku, for example, 36.4 percent do not eat school food every day. In Tampere the corresponding figure was 38.6 percent, in Helsinki 44.8 percent and in Vantaa 57.3 percent.

In the headmaster's opinion, there is reason to be concerned about students' meals throughout the country and says that it is good to talk about school food at home.

“Many times just the fact that parents ask what was for lunch at school and did you eat today signals that it is an important and valuable thing.”

The results of the previous school health survey have been displayed on the notice board in the school canteen.

“Many thanks to the entire canteen staff!” inside the pink heart reads.

