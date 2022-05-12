Friday, May 13, 2022
HS tests | Jury evaluates popular ipa beers – Finnish small brewery product covered its overseas role model

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in World Europe
HS tested the so-called west coast ipat. The jury tasted a total of 18 children from Finland and the United States.

Domestic the small brewery product grabbed number one when the so-called west coast flats were fed to Helsingin Sanomat’s beer wire. In English, the concept includes the West Coast IPA. The name refers to the Pacific coast of the United States, where this style of ipa originated in the last millennium.

Recommended

