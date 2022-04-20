HS tests | In the HS test, sparkling wines were tasted for the spring festival – One drink got a full five stars

The jury tasted nine English sparkling wines. The taste of the winning wine was found to be long, varied and elegantly youthful.

Of the English the rise in popularity of sparkling wines is a small but clear trend. For spring celebrations, English sparkling wine is an elegant and festive choice.

English sparkling wines have more similarities to champagne than, for example, Spanish cava or Italian prosecco.

In the south of England, the soil in the vineyards is as much dominated by limestone as in Champagne in France, and the grape varieties are largely the same: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Meunier. Planting began in England in the 1990s, and now production is already over 10 million bottles a year. However, compared to the production of champagne, the amount is small, as more than 300 million bottles of champagne were produced in 2020.

In addition to the varieties, the aroma world is also familiar with champagne: fresh citrus, stone fruit, minerality and varying degrees of bread-like flavors. There are also differences, as the acidity of champagne is often sharper, and many typically consider champagne to be somewhat fuller.

Alcohol is selling 30 English sparkling wines. The nine most preferred products were selected for the HS test. The availability of wines varies, typically there are 2–3 products in Alko’s various stores. However, at the time of the test, everyone was available from Alko’s online store.

One five-star wine was found in the test. The winner was a reputable producer Ridgewayn Bloomsbury Brut -wine. Its taste was found to be long, varied and elegantly youthful.

Second place Hattingley Valley Classic Reserve Brut is also, according to the jury, a very long, balanced and classically elegant sparkling wine.

In the third place Harrow & Hope Reserve Brut -the jury described the taste of the wine as dry, very acidic and medium-bodied.

Wines evaluated by Wine Route Manager, Master of Wine Heidi Mäkinen and HS wine expert, lecturer at Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences Jouko Mykkänen and supplier Katja Bäcksbacka About HS food delivery. The practical arrangements were made by the Wine School PerhoPron Sirpa Vaahti. The wines were tasted blind, meaning the tasters did not know which producer’s wines they were evaluating at any given time. Heidi Mäkinen’s reviews were ignored for the products represented by Viinitie.

Wine test score:

***** Top, leaves nothing to be desired, **** Excellent, characteristic, *** Good, high quality and balanced, ** Satisfactory, easy everyday product, * Adequate, qualitatively modest