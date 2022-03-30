HS tests | HS tested 12 unflavoured yoghurts: One received five stars, the last remaining lyric yoghurts

There were clear differences in taste and composition in unflavoured yogurts.

Unflavoured yogurt tastes with berries and muesli, when smoothed or even as such. However, there are significant differences in the taste and composition of yoghurts, according to the HS yoghurt test.

There were 12 yogurts under evaluation, the two best of which stood out clearly. Valio’s A + natural yoghurt, which tastes suitably sour and tart, received five stars. The yogurt is plentiful and well suited for daily use.