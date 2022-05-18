HS tests | Food delivery tests the vegevispit of the shops

There are differences in the structure and durability of the foam in plant-based whisks, among other things.

No not the same as what plant-based foam is extruded into a party cake or spooned into a dessert. It became clear when HS food suppliers tested the vegevispit of the stores.

There are clear differences in the products, for example in taste and mouthfeel, but also in the appearance and durability of the foam. The amount of finished foam in one product can be twice as high as in another can.