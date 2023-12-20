HS tests | Five Star Red Wine and Good Non-Alcoholic Beer – These Wines and Beers Won HS Drink Tests in 2023

A wide variety of beers and wines have been tested during the year. We compiled the results of the drink tests, from which you can find alternatives for the holiday season at the end of the year.

Five star red wine

A year in the last red wine test Among the red wines made from the Austrian Zweigelt grape, we found a really good wine for the Christmas table.

“One of the best features of zweigelt is its gastronomic suppleness. Delicious acidity, reasonable tannins and at least nice berry and spicy flavors are an advantage in the company of many kinds of food”, wine critic Jouko Mykkänen write.