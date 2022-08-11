Thursday, August 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS test | Two pies rose above the rest when the food delivery service compared the rice pies on the food shelf

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in World Europe
0

The test winner got four stars. According to the jury, you have to find a five-star pie in a bakery or bake it yourself.

Rice cakes there are many for sale on food shelves, but there are surprisingly few variations. It came out in the HS test, where pre-packaged rice pies from a food counter were ranked. Many of the pies were found in a sensory test to have come from the same bakery – and this is the case in some places.

#test #pies #rose #rest #food #delivery #service #compared #rice #pies #food #shelf

See also  Companies | Fitch also keeps Fortum's credit rating unchanged
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

New zoonotic virus hits China, 35 people infected, report says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.