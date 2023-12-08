HS test | One sparkling wine received full marks in the blind test

Out of the eight sparkling wines, one got full marks. Second place went to the cheapest wine in the test, which has an excellent price-quality ratio.

French the most famous sparkling wines are made in Champagne. In the rest of France, sparkling wine often means crémant.

Crémants are made using the same method as champagne, some even from the same grapes, but they are significantly more affordable. At a time when the price of even inexpensive champagne is under upward pressure, crémant often offers quality at a bargain price. Even for less than 15 euros you can find a quality sparkling wine for the festive season.