Saturday, December 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS test | One sparkling wine received full marks in the blind test

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS test | One sparkling wine received full marks in the blind test

Out of the eight sparkling wines, one got full marks. Second place went to the cheapest wine in the test, which has an excellent price-quality ratio.

French the most famous sparkling wines are made in Champagne. In the rest of France, sparkling wine often means crémant.

Crémants are made using the same method as champagne, some even from the same grapes, but they are significantly more affordable. At a time when the price of even inexpensive champagne is under upward pressure, crémant often offers quality at a bargain price. Even for less than 15 euros you can find a quality sparkling wine for the festive season.

#test #sparkling #wine #received #full #marks #blind #test

See also  The jaw: "Most Formula 1 drivers are very boring"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Vladimir Putin aspires to celebrate 30 years at the head of Russia by running for elections without rivals

Vladimir Putin aspires to celebrate 30 years at the head of Russia by running for elections without rivals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result