The test focused on the taste and structure of the products. The products were tasted without cinnamon or sugar or other side dishes.

The rice porridge from the food shelf that won the test tasted the most homemade.

Thus at Christmas time, ready-made porridge portions in stores will satisfy rice porridge cravings in an instant. For others, they are tasty throughout the year, for example as snacks.

In HS's test, seven ready-made rice porridges were tasted from the food shelf, which were well displayed in regular grocery stores.