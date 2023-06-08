HS test | In the HS test, five packages of vanilla ice cream from supermarkets – one was clearly the most delicious in the jury’s opinion

We tested five ice cream packages whose product names or product descriptions emphasize Madagascar vanilla in particular. However, the possible image of “better” vanilla that arises is a bit misleading.

Josefina Baraka HS

2:00 am

Markets Recently, ice cream parlors have seen products whose names or product descriptions emphasize Madagascar vanilla in particular. It can create an image of special quality or some kind of “luxury vanilla”. In reality, the majority of vanilla ice creams may contain vanilla of the exact same origin, even if it is not specifically mentioned.