HS test | In a blind test, vanilla ice creams – Best scores for a liter package that costs 2.69 euros

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. HS tested vanilla ice creams for the summer. Penguin’s Old Time vanilla won the test. The ice cream with the worst score was too hard.

Vanilla ice cream is the easiest dessert of the summer: it tastes good with fresh berries, as a friend of lentil and pie or on its own.

There is plenty to choose from and the price range is wide. At its most affordable, you can get a liter package of vanilla ice cream for just over a euro. The most expensive packages cost even closer to eight euros, in a smaller package.

In HS’s summer ice cream test, we tasted two inexpensive, two mid-priced and two expensive vanilla ice creams.

“ “This has character. You immediately want to take more.”

The winning ice cream found unanimously. The jury described it like this: “There is character here. The ice cream slowly melts in your mouth and you immediately want to have more.”

In the jury’s opinion, Pingviini’s Old Time vanilla tastes good on its own, without berries or nuts, but it would also go well with them. The winning package belongs to the mid-priced vanilla ice creams in the test: a liter package costs 2.69 euros.

Another of the most affordable ice creams in the test reminded the entire board of the 2000s ice cream tests. “The taste of childhood, which is over as quickly as a Finnish summer”, says one jury member. However, Coop’s (formerly Rainbow) ice cream package for 1.39 euros per liter does not disappoint when you need ice cream for a large group at the cottage to go with your pancakes or pie.

Another of the most expensive ice creams in the test got the worst score. In the jury’s opinion, it had an industrial and too harsh, even malty taste.

PANEL evaluate products blindly without knowing their manufacturer or brand. The evaluations focused on the taste and structure of the products.

The ice creams are evaluated by the editors Kukka Andersson, Anne Kantola, Jaakko Muilu and Minja Rantavaara. The preparations for the blind test were carried out by the reporter Reetta Malmberg.