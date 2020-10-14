HS test | HS tested the ready-to-bake croissants in the shops – the top three clearly stood out

HS test The range of ready-to-bake croissants in stores is divided in terms of quality. The four-star pastries stood out from the crowd easily.

Throughout very leafy, but crunchy on the surface and soft on the inside. The taste senses authentic ingredients like butter. The taste has a balance of sugar and salt so that neither is emphasized.

Such is the baker Kaisa Johansson Consider an excellent croissant. Johansson, who was an expert member of this time’s HS jury, works at the bakery-restaurant Levain and may bake hundreds of croissants during his shift.