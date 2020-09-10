No Result
HS take a look at | HS examined 17 orange juices, and the perfect stood out brightly – two juices received the total 5 stars

September 10, 2020
The jury, which tasted the orange juices, gave the 2 juices 5 stars, however along with them, the take a look at drinks contained many fairly good juices.

Mellow mouthfeel, loads of fruit flesh and a very good steadiness of bitterness and sweetness of recent orange.

This was assessed as such Tropicanabranded orange juice, which was the jury’s favourite within the HS take a look at.

A barely totally different sort of juice additionally reached the identical rating because the winner, 5 stars. God Morgon Candy Brazil can be full – bodied and attractive, however sweeter orange juice than the take a look at winner. In it, the jury was attracted by the superb aroma of ripe orange and the wealthy quantity of fruit flesh. On this style comparability, juices with fruit flesh did anyway.

