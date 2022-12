Helsingin Sanomat’s wine jury has tasted a wide range of different wines over the course of the year. Here are the test winners.

Year is coming to an end, and during the past months the jury of HS has tasted both red, white and sparkling wines. There is also one non-alcoholic wine.

The most perfect wines have been selected from dozens of bottles. The scores for the best wines range from three to five stars, depending on the test.