HS test | Five-star beer was found in Kera’s halls

The microbrewery boom of the 2010s can still be seen strongly in Espoo. In the HS test, seven beers from the Espoo brewery were evaluated, one of which rose above the others. The five-star winner comes from the Kera halls.

Espota was not known as a special beer town until thirty years ago. There was at least one brewery in the territory of the municipality, which in terms of surface area and population is quite reasonable, the experimental brewery of the State Technical Research Center, but its products could not be enjoyed by the average beer consumer.

#test #Fivestar #beer #Keras #halls