HS test | A good Riesling won the test of white wines with a percentage of 100% in supermarkets

HS test|The winning wine has a tasty and balanced taste. It corresponds well to the expectations of a typical Riesling taste.

Markets the selection of 8% novelty wines on the shelves is growing. In the HS test, dry and semi-dry Rieslings and Sauvignon blancs from SOK and Kesko supermarkets were tasted this time.

The prices of kasi percent wines vary by trade group. In small stores, the price is often higher than in large markets. The prices at Prisma are clearly cheaper than at K-Citymarket. At the end of June, wines from Prisma’s and K-Citymarket’s selection were selected for the HS test.