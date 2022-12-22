Friday, December 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS test | A good crémant can be a higher-quality and more affordable sparkling drink than cheap champagne – several four-star options in the HS test

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2022
in World Europe
0

The jury evaluates the best available Alsace crémants from Alko’s selection.

Only Sparkling wines made in the Champagne region of France are champagnes, champagne-like sparkling wines made elsewhere in France are called crémantes. The highest-quality Crémantes have a long lees maturation, which gives them the familiar, delicious toast-like aromas of champagne. Indeed, the best crémants can easily exceed the quality of the cheapest champagnes.

#test #good #crémant #higherquality #affordable #sparkling #drink #cheap #champagne #fourstar #options #test

See also  WHO advises increased vigilance
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Climate activist gets mockery for asphalt hand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result