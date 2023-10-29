HS survey | Elias, 15, tried nicotine pouches and was immediately hooked – “You don’t have to think about the disadvantages”

HS asked readers why they have started using nicotine pouches. The answers include a lot of incense but also confessions about addiction.

Pharmaceutical safety and development center Fimea revoked the classification of nicotine pouches as medicine at the beginning of April. After the decision, the import of nicotine pouches immediately began to accelerate and the previously illegal strong pouches were put on sale in kiosks and shops.

We asked HS readers about their use of nicotine pouches. There were more than 200 responses, most of them from men.

One of those who responded to the survey is Elias, 15, most of whose friends use nicotine pouches. Elias was 14 years old when he first took up a friend’s offer.

He was hooked on the relaxing feeling they brought, and today he buys his own bags. Five to six medium-strength bags are consumed per day.

Sellers can easily reach young people in the Telegram messaging application, says Elias.

“Buying nicotine products is far too easy for minors. The sellers put an announcement in the Telegram group, telling them what they can find, and the young people get in touch.”

Sniff or he does not use tobacco because he is aware of their harm. His friends don’t like cigarettes much either. In addition to the health hazards, it leaves a revealing smell on clothes, which even parents can smell.

On the other hand, they don’t have much information about the harms of nicotine pouches and vape, i.e. disposable electronic cigarettes. According to Elias, there is no news that someone has been hospitalized due to the use of nicotine pouches.

“There is no need to think about the disadvantages. Sometimes it is thrown with the flap that it is dangerous when it is dangerous. Since nothing has happened, the dangers of nicotine pouches have not been realized.”

“ “If I could go back in time, I would slap myself not to touch that snuff.”

Nicotine bags colorful packaging and wide range of flavors is feared attractive young users. However, Elias does not believe that they are the ones that make young people use nicotine pouches.

He cites peer pressure as the biggest reason. Friends also use it, and the social media platforms popular with young people like Tiktok and Snapchat are idealized, he says.

“Nicotine pouches and vape are such new things that they still have the allure of novelty,” he adds.

Elias’ name has been changed due to his age.

Nicotine pouches end up in readers’ shopping carts for various reasons. Some have started using bags as a substitute for snuff just during the corona pandemic, when it became difficult to import snuff.

Replacing another nicotine product with nicotine pouches is common among the respondents. In addition to snuff, tobacco, spray, and chewing gum have also moved into the bags. Some plan to stop using nicotine completely with the help of the bags.

“I started using nicotine patches to stop snoring, which I switched to to stop smoking.” “At a group dinner, almost everyone has a nicotine pouch in their pocket. On the other hand, no one smokes anymore.”

Many incense Fimea’s decision to release the sale of strong nicotine pouches. The same thought repeats itself in their answers: why look for snuff from abroad, when you can get almost the same stuff in a local store?

Also answered the survey Julia buys his nicotine pouch at a local store. He had previously used snuff and switched to nicotine gum.

However, the cans were allowed to stay when, on one shopping trip, he saw the customer in front of him buying nicotine pouches from the store.

He uses about eight medium-strength bags a day. He says he is ashamed that he is still addicted to nicotine, even though he has managed to completely stop using nicotine products from time to time.

“It’s a shame that I tripped again. I was already without a nicotine can and other things, but I still slowly slipped into my old habits.”

“ “The number of nicotine addicts will explode due to the bags, because they are not considered dangerous.”

What Nicotine bags are attractive then? According to Juulia, they help her relax in her hectic everyday life.

“In my everyday life, my nerves are often tested. Sometimes I feel like I need to get some nicotine so I don’t explode.”

However, she says she plans to stop when her child grows older. He does not want to give his child an example of using nicotine or other substances.

“If I could go back in time, I would slap myself not to touch that snuff.”

Juulia’s name has been changed, because she does not want her loved ones to find out about her addiction.

Defendants see mostly positive aspects in the use of nicotine pouches, at least when compared to snuff or cigarettes.

According to readers, the use of nicotine pouches, for example, puts less strain on the gums than snuff and on the lungs less than cigarettes.

With their help, less nicotine will be used than before and taxes will be paid in Finland instead of abroad.

“The nicotine patch causes muscle pain and the lozenges contain fruit sugar, which causes laxative effects for me. E-cigarettes caused a worse cough than real cigarettes. During the three months, there have been no adverse effects from the nicotine pouches.”

However, nicotine pouches can contain many times more nicotine than snuff, for example. Nicotine pouches are also addictive, raise blood pressure and can predispose to type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Treasury proposes tightening the taxation of nicotine pouches, which would bring the state coffers next year worth 50 million euros additional income.

The defendants criticized the possible tightening of taxation. It is feared that the price will rise high and the availability will drop to the level of snuff with it. Many believe that those who now use bags will return to using snuff.

“Harmless stuff. The tax increase is stupid, because it leads to the professional import of snuff to Sweden again.” “The state would be shooting itself in the foot again if sales were to be greatly restricted. I understand that the concern is youth use. I would limit the quantities sold, so that you can’t buy more discs from the store at one time, or something like that.”

If the Ministry of Finance’s proposal for changes to the Tobacco Act is implemented as it is, the taxation of nicotine pouches would come into effect at the beginning of 2024.

Juulia describes the tightening of taxation as a personal financial blow, but nevertheless says that she completely understands raising taxes.

“If taxation has to be tightened, it should be taken from harmful products, if at all.”