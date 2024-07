Cultivation of Polka, the dominant strawberry variety, is on the decline. In the picture, strawberries of the Sonsation variety from the Soirio farm in Suonenjoke.

Polka has been the dominant strawberry variety for a long time, but soon it will have to give way. What will replace it?

Finland in the strawberry capital Suonenjoki, you can hear the godmother at the edge of the strawberry field.

The overwhelming favorite strawberry of Finns has been Polka for decades. Now Polka’s reign is coming to an end. Its cultivation is declining, and Polka is falling from its throne.

What on earth?