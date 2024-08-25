HS Suomussalmi | Those who swam in clam streams as children marvel at the brutal destruction: “Indifference”

HS Suomussalmi|Those who grew up on the banks of the Räakkustreams marvel at the destruction of Hukkajoki. In their opinion, the rules should have been followed.

Suomussalmi

As a little boy Jorma Seppänen90, picked up river pearl mussels from the bottoms of streams. There were many of them, and he opened them hoping for pearls. Then you could do that.

If there had been a pearl between the shells, he would have taken the treasure to his mother, according to his words.

“But it didn’t happen to me at all,” Seppänen recalls.

Seppänen comes from Suomussalmi, just a few kilometers from Hukkajoki, where attempts have been made to repair the damage caused by forest machines in recent days. The machines driving between the logging site and the road crossed the shallow water repeatedly.

They crushed the shells and messed up their living conditions. The river pearl mussel, or raw mussel, was protected in 1955, and it is extremely endangered.

Nowadays, you can’t even touch it with your hands, let alone with tracks. The case is being investigated as a serious nature conservation crime.

Jorma Seppänen, who grew up in the village of Näljängä in Suomussalmi, often played in the raw streams as a child. Years later, his child, who grew up in the same village, did the same.

In the opinion of 90-year-old Jorma Seppänen, in his youth the raws were more beautifully brown than they are today.

Blacksmith child Tiina Lindgren says he is saddened by the incident.

He lives in Sweden and works there as a lumberjack. According to him, at least in the neighboring country, it is precisely defined how much, for example, old trees are saved and how far from the beach the cutting limit goes.

The driver of the forest machine then does what he is told, he says. According to him, the information is now also transferred to machines.

“After all, they are so great that it’s like sitting in an office.”

According to him, it is careless not to find out about nature values. He is not against logging, but he thinks the rules should be respected.

“Too much protection is too much, but moderation in everything.”

Overnight there are few houses near the river that became famous, and many of them have remained empty or summer cottages.

None of the locals who meet can name another topic from these corners that would have become as big national news.

Embarrassing for the people of Suomussalmi, even though it’s not their fault, says one villager. In any case, he thinks it’s a shame that the region is exposed because of such negative news.

Many people say they knew about the raw ones. If not from Hukkajoki’s performance, then at least from something else somewhat similar.

The locals know about the brutes and probably don’t bother them, says the current resident of Kajaani Heikki Seppänen. It is ten kilometers from his home to Hukkajoki.

He remembers seeing shells in the swimming place of his childhood in the rapids in the backwater, where, as far as he knows, mussels still live. There are small lakes between it and Hukkajoki, and the name changes on the way, but the same water flows in them.

Seppänen has read about the case in the news.

“It’s a certain kind of indifference and irresponsibility,” he says.

The seriousness of the consequences will probably only become clear later, he reflects.

“Hopefully [joki] will recover.”