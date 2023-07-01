HS Summer clubs | A permanent favorite on the menu of summer clubs is the familiar Christmas food

When serving food at summer clubs, we rely on traditional flavors.

Nordic the biggest spiritual event Suviseurat started on Friday in Kauhava.

About 75,000 visitors are expected for the event. This means that a huge amount of food must be reserved for the place.

The menu has changed over the years, but some favorites are served year after year. One of them is rice porridge.

A total of 34,500 kilograms of porridge, traditionally known as Christmas food, is prepared for the event.

Helen Junttila14, and Saga Kivioja13, have taken a plate of rice porridge to share.

However, the porridge plate looks almost untouched.

“It just got a little cooler and this had time to cool down,” says Junttila.

Doesn’t rice porridge also work cold?

“Kind of…”

Two small boys carrying garbage bags surround the girls from both sides.

Porridge flies into the trash.

Rice porridge is cooked in 200 liter pots.

Really rice porridge is called summer porridge here, he says Tarja Kalliokoski. He has been involved in planning the menu for Kauhava Summer Clubs.

“It’s also my favorite. It’s good and easy to prepare,” says Kalliokoski.

However, he can’t say more about Joulupuuro’s summer club history. But at other times it is not eaten, except at Christmas and at Summer Clubs.

The person responsible for monitoring food consumption Tiina Herlevi also likes porridge. But if you have to choose a favorite, salmon soup wins.

Herlevi and Kalliokoski have come to present how the food supply of Summer Clubs works.

Tarja Kalliokoski and Tiina Herlevi have already started planning the food service in the fall. Herlevi is responsible for monitoring the progress of the food.

To dams holds 200 liters of food. From the large cauldron, the food is transferred with a large ladle into a smaller cauldron and then into an even smaller pot.

Each dish on the menu has its own container in the more than one hundred meter long food tent.

At the top of the container entrance, it says what is being made there. Like: Spaghetti.

Spaghetti is the number one favorite on the menu. A total of 38,160 kilograms of it is produced.

“There are so many children here and it is of course the children’s favorite food,” says Herlevi.

Ali Kattilakoski (left) and Esa Nurmela have signed up as volunteer food managers.

There are indeed a lot of children, and they too have gotten to work. The most important task for children is folding pizza boxes. You get a pizza as a reward.

Smaller children can fold pizza boxes if they want.

5,000 pizza boxes are made per hour.

The traditional ones In addition to “summer dishes”, there are also novelties on the menu.

To accompany the meat and fish soup, a cheesy vegetable puree soup has been added to the soup selection.

“The number of vegetarians has grown so much,” explains Herlevi.

You can top it with cottage cheese if you like.

Line pointswhere you can buy food, there are a total of 48.

You can also buy food from them at the price per liter and take it in a bucket to your family’s caravan.

The food is cheap, servings cost around 4–5 euros. The purpose is that everyone could afford to participate. That families could focus on vacationing, and would not have to cook themselves.

Liisa Remes has signed up to do the dishes.

Based on previous years, it has been relatively easy to estimate how much food needs to be reserved.

“We try to keep losses to a minimum here. For example, 60 liters of meat soup went to waste yesterday,” Herlevi said on Friday.

That’s quite a bit of him.