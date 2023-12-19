HS statement | The new expressway created winners and losers – “Superuser” comments

The express train operating between Helsinki and Espoo made everyday journeys faster for many people using public transport in the area. However, for many, the journeys could also be longer.

Light rail arriving in Helsinki and Espoo divides the people living along it into winners and losers, at least if the comparison is made based on travel times.

This is evident from the travel time survey conducted by HS, which compared the travel times of people living in the area before and after the start of the light rail.

The starting points were chosen from areas with a lot of population. Destinations, on the other hand, are places with a lot of jobs.

Light rail line 15, or the so-called express train, has been operating for a couple of months.

The tram from Espoo's Keilaniemi to Helsinki's Itäkeskus replaces bus line 550, which runs the same distance. Its operation has been reduced little by little as more carriages have been added to the tram line. The entire bus line will stop at the turn of the year.

When the express train started, its shift interval was 12 minutes, but the final shift interval is supposed to be six minutes.

According to HS's report, the differences in travel times before and after the start of the express tram line are clear, but generally moderate in size. They are partially explained, for example, by how close the new express tram stop is to the passenger's home.

HSL emphasizes that the goal of the new rail connection has not been to reduce the travel times previously made by bus, at least on average.

According to HSL, the benefit of the express train is more in the fact that more people can be transported in larger wagons than buses. The trolleys also don't get stuck in traffic in the same way as buses.

The biggest time saving comes from the destinations in HS's survey on the way from Leppävaarankatu 12 to Valimotie 1, which is in Pitäjänmäki. This distance is covered seven minutes faster after the express train started operating.

The largest increases in travel time in the report are three minutes.

Virva Valtari from Malminkartano uses public transport a lot. The trip to hobbies can take up to an hour and a half.

Bus line Discontinuing the 550 means changes Virva Valtarin life, when the weekly bus trip between the water jump at the Pirkkola swimming hall and the meeting of the association in Pitäjänmäki has to be changed to a trolley.

The bus stops are in slightly less favorable places for him than the stopping bus.

“Before, the bus came right next to me, but now you have to walk a bit,” he says.

However, he is not particularly sorry for the change.

“Things change, that's how it is.”

Valtari praises the express train for the fact that the ride is smoother than on a tossing bus. Otherwise, he also thinks it's good that the transversal traffic of the capital region is improved.

In Malminkartano resident Valtari is a real super user of public transport. Valtari, who is retired, has trips and hobbies around the capital region.

He doesn't have his own car, so it often takes an hour or even an hour and a half to travel from the remote Malminkartano by public transport.

According to Valtar, route planning has become much easier when there is a Route Guide and an application that allows you to track the location of buses on the map in real time. Before, you had to get the schedule books for the three cities and write down the route and schedules on paper, but now you can change the itinerary on the fly.

On Tuesday evening, Valtari was on his way to Christmas and was going to the last stop of the express train to Keilaniemi.

“But I only go somewhere on public transport and walk around. You should also come here in the summer to look,” he says, gesturing towards Keilaniemi, dimming from the window of the wheelbarrow.

Atte Räty thanks the expressway for the fact that you can now get from Otaniemi to Viikki without changing from a bus to the subway.

In Keilaniemi the express tram changes direction towards Itäkeskus. At four o'clock in the evening, the carriages fill up quickly and there are few free seats.

A resident of Otaniemi gets on board Atte Räty. He says that he goes to Viiki a few times a week, so the express train is a very pleasant change.

Before, the route had to be traveled by bus and subway, but now you can complete the journey with one and the same transportation system.

“This doesn't affect much in terms of time, but it's really nice to be able to turn off your brain and just be like that for 50 minutes.”

This is how the report was made:

HS recorded travel times from the Route Guide before and after the opening of the express train. The starting points were chosen from areas with a lot of population. Destinations, on the other hand, are places with a lot of jobs.

Departures on Monday morning after 8:30 were chosen as the trips. The fastest train within the next half hour was chosen as the comparison route, with as little walking, changing and waiting at the bus stop as possible. A similar search was made after the express train started. As far as possible, a departure was chosen as the route, which included a section on the express train.

The final result of the comparison is only indicative. The differences in travel times are relatively small, and by changing addresses the differences in travel times between the same regions could have changed.