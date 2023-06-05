HS statement | Summer festivals strive to be diverse, but the attraction of a middle-aged male artist does not waver

HS compared the main performers of 16 major festivals this summer according to age and gender. The main performer’s place in the advertisement is often already determined in the performance contract.

Summer the artists promoted to headline festivals are mostly middle-aged men. Although female artists are successful in the recording market, there are only a few women among the biggest performing names in the marketing of Finnish festivals.

The oldest headliners can be found at Rockfest and Pori Jazz, which opens the festival season on Thursday, June 8, and the youngest at Blockfest in August. Sideways, which is organized on the same weekend as Rockfest, has a bit more gender diversity, but especially the foreign headliners are quite middle-aged.

HS compared the main performers of 16 major festivals this summer according to age and gender. The performers that the festival has put first in its advertising and information were included. So the numbers do not tell about the average of all the performers at the festivals, only about the artists and bands that were selected as main performers. Depending on the festival, there are three to thirteen such names.

The members of the solo artists’ backing bands were cut off, and the ages of the members of a few bands could not be ascertained.

The most masculine and the oldest crowd is on the stage of heavy rock events, but also at festivals with an emphasis on alternative rock or hard rock, the average age of the main performers rises to over forty. The clearest difference from the others is the hip-hop-focused Blockfest organized in Tampere in August, where all the headliners are over 50 Akonia except are under 30 years old.

At Ruisrock, Ilosaarirock, Weekend and the Suomipop festival, the average age is under forty. In Flow, the middle age is raised by Blur and Suede, who broke through in the early 1990s, and especially by Devo, founded in 1973, with three members over 70 years old. However, Devo can’t be considered the oldest middle-aged group, because the group has not yet announced who will be the new drummer after joining Foo Fighters Josh Freesen in place of.

See also Triplex in Guarujá attributed to Lula will be drawn this Saturday Mark Mothersbaugh (left), 73, and his brother Bob Mothersbaugh, 70, are the driving forces behind the band Devo.

Summer the title of the oldest band goes to the British veteran band Def Leppard performing at Rockfest, whose members have an average age of 61.8 years. Danzig also reaches a little over sixty, and third in the event’s age comparison is Mötley Crüe with an average age of 59.5 years. Rockfest trusts in the power of experience anyway, because the youngest of the main performers is 46 years old VV or Ville Valo.

Pori Jazz features the summer’s oldest star, Tom Jones, who turns 83 in June. Pori’s repertoire includes performers of many ages, but the festival has promoted itself most prominently with the main performers of the three main stages, Tom Jones, Sam Smith’s and by Robbie Williams by force of.

If all the performers on the Pori Jazz main stage were taken into the comparison, it would also include pop and jazz artists under the age of 30, as well as several women.

The American band Vended, performing in Tuska and Provinssi, represents the youngest of the festival performers. The average age of the band members is 20.6 years.

Festivals the artists who are believed to interest the audience the most are almost always named as the first headliners mentioned in the advertisements.

The artists themselves and their managers also have a say. There may be a clause in the performance contract that requires the artist’s name to be among the main performers in the festival’s advertising.

“The bigger the artist, the more likely he wants to be the headliner”, Ilosaarirock’s promoter Panu Hattunen says.

The majority of male performers at summer festivals is large. Six of the 16 events have exclusively male headliners, and the average male proportion of all festivals is over 77 percent. Only at the Iskelmä and Suomipop festivals at least half of the main performers were either women or ensembles with both men and women.

The first names in Ilosaarirock’s ads are The Prodigy, Years & Years and Open Max. According to Hattusen, the goal of diversity is realized here at least.

“It has straight men, a representative of a sexual minority, and a supposed female.”

Benson Boone, who performs in Ilosaarirock, turns 21 this summer. He had his first international hit in autumn 2021.

Hattunen emphasizes that building the festival’s program is a series of compromises, and building the most diverse program is at the mercy of the market. Even in Ilosaarirock, numerous offers have been made for artists, which for one reason or another have not been received.

“I’m not a supporter of the strict 50/50 quota thinking, because if the main performers now have a majority of men, then in another year the situation may be the other way around. When this is known and aimed at, it is more important in the long run,” says Hattunen.

Sideways– the names in the biggest font in the festival’s advertising have been chosen by the organizer’s decision.

Operational director of Fullsteam, which organizes the festival Johannes Kinnunen says that the main performers of Sideways represent the middleweights in the international size category, and strict requirements for the order of appearances and place in commercials are usually included only in the contracts of the biggest stars.

“From time to time there are individual questions or wishes, but these have always been easily resolved in agreement with the artists’ representatives,” says Kinnunen.

“ In six events, the main performers are exclusively men.

At Sideways, since the beginning, i.e. since 2015, efforts have been made to build diversity into the software. Men are the majority among this summer’s main performers, but Kinnunen says that diversity has been possible in other artist selections.

“This year, 58.6 percent of the almost 90 artists or groups of artists in the music program and the regional program also include non-male candidates.”

According to Kinnusen, even in Provinss, where Fullsteam is one of the organizers, more than half of the performing groups have someone other than an all-male lineup.

Fever Ray, appearing in Sideways, is the solo project of Swedish Karin Dreijer.

On the public side, the average age of Sideways is a little over 30 years old. According to Kinnusen, the festival has not wanted to separate the audience by gender, but based on ticket sales data, customer surveys and their own observations, the organizers estimate that the audience is very evenly split between men and women.

“Based on the answers received, we also have a lot of people who identify themselves other than according to the male-female binary.”

Read more: Final additions to the repertoire – here are the main performers of the summer festivals