HS statement | Mayor Juhana Vartiainen’s claim about Helsinki’s wage increases is not true

The mayor of Helsinki, Juhana Vartiainen, claimed to HS last week that the vast majority of Helsinki’s salary increase money is distributed to low-income earners. According to HS’s report, this is not true.

The greater part The money from the Helsinki wage program goes to non-low-income earners.

Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen defended the salary increases of well-paid doctors last week in an interview with HS by claimingthat despite the salary increases for doctors, “the majority [Helsingin] the salary development program budget was directed to low-income earners”.

This claim is not true in the light of the figures received by HS.

A significant part of Helsinki’s salary increase pot is distributed to high- and middle-income workers.

The city’s salary program refers to additional money of 14 million, half of which is distributed through the social, health and rescue sector and half among other functions of the city.

Helsinki’s politicians from different sides of the political map have emphasized the salary increases of low-income Helsinki workers in their communications. However, HS already said last week that the winners of the acclaimed salary program include at least already well-paid doctors, whose salary will increase by 400 euros. On the other hand, the raises for daycare workers will remain at 50 euros.

Helsinki does not raise the salaries of early childhood education teachers at all.

Vartiainen has promised to comment on his speech about salary increases later on Friday.

Salary program the city’s director of personnel policy answers questions about Petri Lumijärvi.

Lumijärvi says that exact figures on the distribution of increases are not yet available, but there are indicative numbers. In the city’s calculations, the limit of a low-income earner is 2,350 euros gross per month.

Statistics Finland’s information on the salary structure of the municipal sector can be used as a point of comparison when defining low wages.

In terms of total income before taxes, the limit of the tenth with the lowest income was approximately 2,260 euros in 2021.

According to Lumijärvi, 3.6 million of the raises for non-social workers went to low-income earners, and the remaining 3.4 million went to so-called high-income earners or at least those on the middle-income border.

As for the social, health and rescue side, or sotepe, Lumijärvi was still waiting for the calculations, but could already estimate that more than half of the seven million budget has gone to the better-paid half. According to HS’s invoices, almost half of the salary increase pot of seven million for social security workers was spent on raises for doctors alone.

In the light of the numbers, it seems clear that Mayor Vartiainen’s claim of favoring low-income earners in salary increases cannot be true. At most half of the salary increases have been directed to low-income earners.

The exact ratio will be specified when the city can calculate more precisely how much of the money was ultimately directed to middle and high income earners in the social and health sector.

of HS according to my own calculation, a clear trend emerges from salary increase decisions. Helsinki has directed the biggest salary increases specifically to high-income earners.

Doctors will get a 400-euro salary increase, real estate lawyers a 120-euro salary increase, and construction supervisors a 100-euro salary increase.

The smallest salary increases of 50 euros are aimed at early childhood nannies. The Helsinki line is awakened disappointment among low-income workers.

About a quarter of the 14 million salary increase pot is directed entirely to doctors.

In addition to those already mentioned, the recipients of middle and high-income salary increases include, for example, engineers and supervisors. Among middle-income earners, for example, elementary school teachers will receive salary increases, who will be given a salary increase of 100 euros.

Decision the control of salary increases has been done at the request of politicians in the city’s human resources department. The personnel department has prepared the decisions on the basis of presentations from different industries.

Although the politicians have specifically emphasized the issue of low-income earners in their speeches, the director of personnel policy Petri Lumijärvi now says that it has never been the main goal of the round of wage increases. Lumijärvi names easing the labor shortage in general as the most important goal.

“We have challenges in getting the workforce. We haven’t looked for low-income people here,” says Lumijärvi.

Juhana Vartiainen has justified rewarding doctors by saying that thanks to them, the city would not have to buy as many medical services as purchase services. This would ultimately benefit the taxpayer.

According to Lumijärvi, the money from the salary program is distributed annually to different professional groups. He hopes that there will be new salary development programs, where early childhood education teachers, for example, can be taken into account next.