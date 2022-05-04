HS statement HS found out who decides on university affairs – Has power already flowed too much to the elite of economics, politics and university administration?

“If even a business director goes to the university’s board, he or she has to go there to do real work, not just pick up an entry on the CV,” says Tuomo Rönkkö, who has led LUT University’s board for 12 years.

In universities power is increasingly being exercised by non-university elected people, namely professors, teachers, researchers, administrators and students.

These “others” are outside members of the boards.

According to the University Act, which entered into force in 2010, at least 40 per cent of the members of the university’s highest decision-making board must be non-university staff.

The boards of 13 Finnish universities now have a total of 126 members, 61 of whom are non-staff or students, or almost half.

Among these are, for example, the Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli RehnMining Advisor, former CEO of Metso Jorma Eloranta and Chairman of the Finnish Climate Panel, Professor Markku Ollikainen.

Former MPs, MEPs and ministers are also now deciding on university budgets. An example of them is the CEO of the Trade Union, a former prime minister Mari Kiviniemi.

At Finland’s first foundation university, Aalto University, the entire seven-member board consists of outsiders. Tampere University of Applied Sciences has five of the seven board members. Admittedly, no two “internal” members have been elected.

The boards of public law universities usually have 10–11 people, 4–5 of whom come from outside the university.

But who are these outsiders?

Academy researcher Hanna Kuusela In its study of governments, the University of Tampere concluded that “universities have welcomed the leaders and leading politicians of large companies”.

At the same time, intellectual power has been replaced, he says, by managerial power.

Kuusela surveyed the backgrounds of non-board members of Finnish universities by reviewing the corporate and other connections of a total of 193 board members from 2010–2020.

“ More than one-fifth of the external board members are among Finland’s highest-income promoters.

According to the survey, business boards have most often been promoted to university boards. Representatives of the business community account for almost 40 per cent, while culture, the arts and organizations, for example, are represented by only ten per cent of board members.

Public and political power is represented by about one-fifth of the board members, and the rest comes from the scientific community – and especially its professorship.

Hanna Kuusela.

According to Kuusela, the share of the business community is so emphasized that about a quarter of all non-university board members have also been on the boards of Finland’s 500 largest companies this millennium. More than one-fifth of the external board members are among Finland’s highest-income promoters.

Riikka Heikinheimo.

In business the participation of business experts in university administration is valued.

Manager Riikka Heikinheimo The Confederation of Finnish Industries EK considers the admission of external board members to universities to be a mutually beneficial change.

“Cooperation between universities and companies benefits from having strong government professionals on university boards who also have extensive international networks. After all, universities operate over a long period of time, and it is good for them to receive signals from outside and at the earliest possible stage, ”says Heikinheimo.

He regrets that quite a few universities still have international representatives on the board.

Heikinheimo also denies that business representatives have an interest in narrowing university democracy: “They don’t have time for that.”

For example, when founding the Tampere Foundation University, the dominance of companies and managers was criticized.

Doubts have also been expressed that busy business leaders would not have time to participate in university board work at all.

Tuomo Rönkkö.

Tuomo Rönkkö is an investor, businessman, innovation influencer and board professional who served as Chairman of the Board of LUT at Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology for exactly 12 years. He resigned at the turn of last year.

“The principal is the skipper of the university ship, and he and the chairman of the board must have a strong relationship of trust,” says Rönkkö.

In his view, the government must not be too homogeneous.

“There must be not just old thunderstorms, but also young people and women,” he says.

“If even a business leader goes to the university board, you have to go there to do a real job, not just pick up an entry on your CV.”

Log describes the change brought about by the new University Act as huge, when state accounting offices became public entities. At the same time, according to him, strategic management was rooted in universities, where goals are set for the benefit of the entire university.

He says that when he came from outside the university staff, he also represented the taxpayer.

“I also thought it was a good idea to spend the money.”

Rönkkö does not miss the 1970s man and voice goals or even the tripartite, even though he was already an active student participant in the university world at the time.

“It was more of a confrontation and a struggle for power,” he says.

“ “There must be not only old thunderstorms, but also young people and women.”

Universities governments have also become a kind of recycling places or new career paths for old university professors and even rectors and chancellors.

In most cases, however, your previous college career is from another university.

For example, the board of the University of Helsinki is now piloted by Professor Emeritus of the Swedish School of Economics, Hanken Niklas Bruun, although he has previously worked at the University of Helsinki. Bruun was followed by the president Tarja from Halo led by the government.

According to Bruun, it is beneficial for a non-university member to “know something about the university as well”.

“Chairmen of university boards should have diverse experience both at the university and elsewhere. It is an advantage to have a dissertation and have your own research background, ”Bruun estimates.

A very high position in the hierarchy of society is not necessarily just an advantage.

“I’m afraid that people in positions of responsibility in society or in the business world don’t always have enough time or energy to focus on the complex patterns of universities, among other things,” Bruun says.

“I myself am a passionate university student and also miss the university elite,” he admits.

He does not comment on whether power in universities has already flowed too much to the elite of economics, politics and university administration.

Konstantin Kouzmitchev.

Elites According to Hanna Kuusela, who has also studied research, the administrative reform of universities has endangered university democracy and self-government. University “middle groups” and students in particular have suffered.

Chairman of the Association of Finnish Student Unions (SYL) Konstantin Kouzmitchev considers it important that university democracy, student representation in governance and tripartite decision-making be strengthened in universities. The tripartite means that in addition to professors, other staff and students also decide on matters.

Still, he would not be driving outside members out of governments.

“External members bring their own expertise to the university community and bring with them valuable insights needed for societal interaction. According to the University Act, that is one of the tasks of the university, ”he says.

Kouzmitchev also recalls that in public universities, the board is elected by a college where students have a strong representation.

“Based on their views, members of the college will consider the background to which people will be elected to the board.”

HS has introduced non-governmental members of universities in previous years 2017 and 2015.

