HS statement | Helsinki’s seaside parade ground became a concentration of affordable apartments – Hakukone shows the differences between neighborhoods

Helsinki is fighting against the segregation of the city with residential construction. HS found out how rental and owner-occupied apartments are distributed in different neighborhoods.

Brand new Jätkäsaari could easily be imagined as a residential area that only the rich can afford. It is located on the seashore and next to the center of Helsinki.

Based on the statistics, this does not seem to be the case.

In the residential area that is being built on the site of the former container port, there are so-called hard money owner-occupied apartments, just under ten percent of all apartments. On the other hand, Jätkäsaari has a considerable number of reasonably priced rental, right-of-occupancy and low-income apartments.