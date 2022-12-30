HS statement | Has Marin’s government done what it promised? We dug up more than a hundred promises made to Finns and found out if they have been kept

The government of Sanna Marin (sd) has implemented a large part of the promises of its government program in the absence of disputes and crises. Worst of all, it has failed in its promise to balance the public finances. HS reviewed which promises were fulfilled and which were not.

Citizens have been allowed to read until they are bored Sanna Marini (sd) about the government’s disunity.

An image has been created that the government has mainly handled crises, wasted money and argued. But what else has the government achieved?

HS found out which of the central promises of the government program have been fulfilled.