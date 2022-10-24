HS found out how the price requests for apartments have developed along the extension of the Länsimetro. The result is in part drastically contrary to expectations.
For subscribers
Venla Kuokkanen HS
Sirpa Lahti (right) from Soukka hopes that the metro will bring more services to the area. He believes that the arrival of the subway will also be reflected in the prices of apartments in a positive way. Lahti and Sylvia Anttila were on a morning walk on Thursday. Picture: Kaisa Rautaheimo / HS
Leave a Reply