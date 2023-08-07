HS statement | Basic Finns have spoken about Islam in parliament many times more than other parties

Of the speeches given in the plenary sessions of the Parliament, search terms referring to Islam and Africa clearly found the most speeches by Finnish parliamentarians.

When In recent years, there has been talk of Islam or Africa in the parliament’s sitting room, the speaker has probably been a member of parliament from the Basic Finns.

This is evident from HS’s report, which reviewed parliamentary speeches from 2015–2022.

Immigration is one of the main themes of basic Finns. HS wanted to find out with the help of search words related to the topic, to what extent other parliamentary parties have participated in the discussion during the plenary sessions.

The individual words spoken in plenary sessions do not show the whole picture of the debate in the parliament. However, the conclusion can be drawn from the search results that Africa and Islam are discussed in the meeting hall more from the perspective of basic Finns than from other parties.

Basic Finns the attitude especially towards Islam and immigrants from Africa and the Middle East is openly critical.

For example, the party’s 2023 immigration policy program states that in Finland “many integration problems are related to the Islamic cultural influence” and that “from its basic points of departure, the Islamic tradition is at odds with the Finnish Christian and humanist heritage”.

The program also mentions Africa a few times. It talks about, among other things, the acceleration of “illegal immigration” from the Middle East and Africa to Europe and “sloppy student permit practices” that “attract people from poor countries in Africa and Asia, because obtaining a permanent residence permit in Finland after graduation does not even require sufficient income”.

of HS the report shows that 66 percent of the plenary speeches about Islam were given by basic Finns.

For example, this is how the Basic Finns talked about Islam:

When the Nordic Council there [Ruotsissa] meeting, I went for a little neighborhood tour myself. I took off the watch and the suit and put on the hoodie. I must say that it would be very good for several representatives here to get to know first-hand what a Swedish immigrant-dominated neighborhood looks like today. (–) When I’ve been to Islamic countries and American suburbs, yes, they have fairly similar hyphens. (Vilhelm Junnila, 19/12/2022)

In Finland, the most significant terrorist threat is posed by individual actors and small groups supporting radical Islamist and extreme right-wing ideologies. (Riikka Purra, 16.3.2022)

Muslim59 percent of the speeches that used the word were given by basic Finns.

For example, this is how Muslims were talked about:

[K]The next influx of immigrants, consisting of residents of Africa and Muslim countries, is headed for Europe, and when it is known that Finland is also a target country, this choice of destination country itself is largely based on what kind of benefits each society offers, i.e. what is the attractiveness of those societies when shopping for asylum. (Ville Tavio, 11/11/2021)

Islamism affects our societies in many ways other than breaking necks — not only in France but everywhere where the special demands of Muslims spread and are given in to. (Riikka Purra, 22 October 2020)

to Africa was clearly the most mentioned continent after Europe in plenary speeches. Basic Finns gave 32 percent of all speeches that mentioned Africa or Africanness.

For example, this is how Africa was talked about:

[I]According to the reports of those who have been there, people in Africa think that development aid from EU countries is a kind of self-evident thing, and nothing is expected in return (–). (Jani Mäkelä, 10/11/2022)

Taxpayers’ money should not be sent to African cotton wool pits, but our tax money must be used for the well-being of Finns here at home. (Ville Tavio, 30/11/2022)

Krimo’s research a few years ago says that the crime rate differences between men born in Africa and the Middle East is 17 times higher than the general population. (Sanna Antikainen, 30/11/2022)

HS also did a search separately with the name of each African country. When the numbers of country-specific search results were added up, the most results were clearly found for basic Finns.

The most hits were found with a search term referring to Somalia and Somalis Somali*which the Basic Finns had used a total of 113 times – many times more than any other party.

Basic Finns were at the top of the country-specific search even when plenary speeches referring to Somalia were left out of the bills.

For example, this is how Somalia and Somalis were talked about:

The average lifetime impact of an immigrant from Somalia is 951,000 euros, and taking into account the effects of children, it is 1,340,000 euros. As these numbers show, there is a very clear difference between work-based immigration and social-based immigration. (Vilhelm Junnila, 19/12/2022)

(–) Helsingin Sanomat seems to be writing about the blunders of a Somali organization, in which travel allowances for family members had been applied for and so on, so yes, I would say that in my opinion these state grants and these organization grants should be gutted and completely clarified (–). (Mari Rantanen, 14/12/2022)

Jani Mäkelä, chairman of the parliamentary group of fundamental Finns.

Basic Finns chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä says that if you want to talk critically about immigration, you often have to use words referring to Islam and Africa.

“The problems that have existed in Western countries with regard to immigration are to a large extent linked in some way to these mentioned phenomena. People whose background is in the mentioned frames of reference are also often represented in the crime statistics.”

According to Mäkelä, the specifically mentioned words should be used, because there is no observable phenomenon that Christian immigrants from Western Europe or North America would cause a lot of problems in Finland.

“I do not know why [muut puolueet] don’t want to talk about it, but if we want to talk about the problems of immigration, we have to talk about these issues.”

HS asked from the leadership of the parliamentary groups of the other two largest parties, why they seem to have left talking about Africa and Islam to basic Finns.

Matias Marttinen, chairman of the coalition’s parliamentary group.

Leader of the parliamentary group of the Prime Minister’s Party Matias Marttinen does not want to comment on the differences in the use of individual words in the speeches of the parties.

“Of course, MPs must and have the right to deal with a wide variety of issues and phenomena. That is of course the starting point of our work,” he says.

When asked whether the coalition should talk more about issues related to Islam or Africa, Marttinen says that he cannot estimate how much the coalition’s MPs have discussed any topic.

However, he does not feel that the discussion on the topics was one-sided in the parliament.

“I think our MPs have participated and certainly will participate extensively in all political issues.”

Marttinen says several times during the interview that he especially wants to emphasize that all discussions in the parliament must be factual, valuable and respectful of others.

“This applies to all questions. In my opinion, there is no difference between substantive issues,” he says.

“It is certainly the case that in different political sectors, different parties and representatives emphasize different issues more in their speeches.”

Piritta Rantanen, vice-chairman of the SDP parliamentary group.

The biggest the vice-chairman of the parliamentary group of the opposition party Sdp Piritta Rantanen believes that the Sdp talks about Islam and Africa a lot, but with different words and as larger entities. He finds it problematic that there are certain groups of people who are discussed in “compartments”.

“Perhaps our party doesn’t use the words Islam or Muslim, because then we would be terribly left out of minorities, who are still affected by the same issues,” he says.

Rantanen says that mistakes have been made in the integration policy in the last 20 years, and it is not racist to discuss what could be done better in Finland.

“However, it is terribly sad that not everyone shares the feeling that we need to know and be able to better understand different religions and minorities.”

Rantanen wonders if the use of words can be accompanied by caution. He says that when discussing topics in the session hall, it is easy to get the feeling that the Basic Finns are going to discuss the matter beside the point.

“After all, there’s a chance that you don’t want to provoke the conversation any further,” he says.

According to Rantanen, it may be that some members of parliament unconsciously do not want to discuss certain emotional issues for fear of being scolded.