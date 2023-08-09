HS statement | Antti Häkkänen is the parliamentary group’s favorite as the coalition’s presidential candidate

Alexander Stubb got the most popularity among the members of the coalition’s party board, but almost half of the crowd did not say his position.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen is the coalition MPs’ favorite for the party’s presidential candidate, according to Helsingin Sanomat’s survey.

HS asked the MPs and party government of the coalition who would be a suitable presidential candidate for the January 2024 elections.

19 MPs supported Häkkä as a candidate. 13 representatives could not or did not want to state their position. 10 supporters were won by the former prime minister Alexander Stubbwho has been widely speculated to be the party’s candidate.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen received three mentions and MPs Jarno Limnell, Ben Zyskowicz and Paula Risikko received one mention each.

In HS’s survey, respondents were presented with a number of possible candidates. In addition, the defendant was allowed to nominate his own candidate from outside the list as well.

The party government Stubb was the most popular among the members, but almost half of the crowd did not express their opinion.

The party board has representatives of the coalition’s district organizations, member organizations and the parliamentary group.

According to HS’s information, the coalition’s party board will meet next Monday, and on Saturday, August 19, several party bodies will meet together. According to information from Ilta-Sanom chairman Petteri Orpo plans to nominate Stubb as the party’s candidate at next week’s meetings.

According to the rules of the coalition, the final decision on the matter is made by the party meeting. An extraordinary party meeting will be held in September or October.

According to the party’s rules, a vote can be organized for the personal members of the party’s actual members before the party meeting, the result of which is not binding on the party meeting.

“The party board decides on the schedule and other details of the nomination and execution of the vote,” the rules say.

Bridge Stubb, currently working in Italy said to Yle in Junenot to hurry with his possible candidacy.

“Yes, there are [kyselyitä] has certainly come. But as I’ve said before, we don’t have this in our life planning. But if it is presented at some point, then we will seriously consider it,” Stubb formulated in the interview.

Häkkänen, on the other hand said to HS last week, that he has received several requests to consider the candidacy and that he is considering the matter “seriously”. He has promised to tell about his decision at the turn of the month.

Presidential elections will be held at the end of January. So far, the former foreign minister has said that he is seeking the candidacy Pekka Haavisto, Bank of Finland director general Olli RehnDirector of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika AaltolaSpeaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho and chairman of Liike Nyt Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo.

In addition to the coalition, at least Sdp and the Left Alliance are expected to have their own candidates.