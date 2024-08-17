HS Somero | Anita Hallapelto wanted to go to dances, but couldn’t find a suitable dress in all of Finland – Now bus trips are organized to buy them

Anita Hallapelto founded the Muotiputiikki Helme “in the middle of nothing”. During the corona years, the customer base expanded.

Anita Hallapelto, 57, brought 50s bell-skirted dresses to Somero. Now people come from Sweden to marvel at them.

Se started with one black and white dress.

Just divorced Anita Hallapelto wanted to stage dance, but needed a dress. He wanted one that was bell-shaped and fluttering, but 20 years ago, no one used such in Finland. Hallapelto ordered the dress from Britain, and everyone asked at the dances where to get it.